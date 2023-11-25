The Premier League returns this weekend after the international break.

Who's Playing

Bournemouth @ Sheffield United

Current Records: Bournemouth 2-3-7, Sheffield United 1-2-9

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET Where: Bramall Lane

Bramall Lane TV: Peacock

Peacock Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Sheffield will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Bournemouth at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.

Last Sunday, neither Sheffield nor Brighton could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Sheffield's goal came from Adam Webster at minute 74, but they were helped by Brighton and Simon Adingra, who scored on his own goal at minute six.

Meanwhile, Bournemouth kept a clean sheet against Newcastle last Saturday. They walked away with a 2-0 win over Newcastle. The victory was just what Bournemouth needed coming off of a 6-1 defeat in their prior game.

Sheffield bumped their record down to 1-2-9 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road. As for Bournemouth, their victory bumped their record up to 2-3-7.

Sheffield came out on top in a nail-biter against Bournemouth in their previous meeting back in February of 2020, sneaking past 2-1. Will Sheffield repeat their success, or does Bournemouth have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Bournemouth is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +118 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Sheffield United won 1 game and tied 1 game in their last 2 contests with Bournemouth.