The Premier League returns this weekend after the international break.
Who's Playing
- Bournemouth @ Sheffield United
- Current Records: Bournemouth 2-3-7, Sheffield United 1-2-9
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, November 25, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Bramall Lane
- TV: Peacock
What to Know
Sheffield will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Bournemouth at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday.
Last Sunday, neither Sheffield nor Brighton could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. Sheffield's goal came from Adam Webster at minute 74, but they were helped by Brighton and Simon Adingra, who scored on his own goal at minute six.
Meanwhile, Bournemouth kept a clean sheet against Newcastle last Saturday. They walked away with a 2-0 win over Newcastle. The victory was just what Bournemouth needed coming off of a 6-1 defeat in their prior game.
Sheffield bumped their record down to 1-2-9 with that defeat, which was their fifth straight on the road. As for Bournemouth, their victory bumped their record up to 2-3-7.
Sheffield came out on top in a nail-biter against Bournemouth in their previous meeting back in February of 2020, sneaking past 2-1. Will Sheffield repeat their success, or does Bournemouth have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Bournemouth is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +118 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.
Series History
Sheffield United won 1 game and tied 1 game in their last 2 contests with Bournemouth.
- Feb 09, 2020 - Sheffield United 2 vs. Bournemouth 1
- Aug 10, 2019 - Sheffield United 1 vs. Bournemouth 1