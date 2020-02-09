Watch Sheffield United vs. Bournemouth: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Bournemouth @ Sheffield United

Current Records: Bournemouth 7-13-5; Sheffield United 9-7-9

What to Know

Bournemouth and Sheffield United played to a draw at Bramall Lane and now head to Bramall Lane to break the series tie. Bournemouth will square off against Sheffield on the road at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at Bramall Lane. The two teams each escaped with close wins against their previous opponents.

On Saturday, Bournemouth won by a goal, slipping past Aston Villa 2-1. The Bournemouth offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the contest anyway.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up nothing to nothing at the half for the Blades and Crystal Palace on Saturday, but the Blades stepped up in the second half for a 1-0 victory.

Their wins bumped Bournemouth to 7-13-5 and Sheffield to 9-7-9. We'll see which team can carry over their success and which team inevitably falls when Bournemouth and Sheffield clash.

How To Watch

Who: Sheffield United vs. Bournemouth

Sheffield United vs. Bournemouth When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: Bramall Lane

Bramall Lane TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Bournemouth and Sheffield United tied in their last contest.