The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Brentford @ Sheffield United
- Current Records: Brentford 5-4-6, Sheffield United 1-2-12
How To Watch
- When: Saturday, December 9, 2023 at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Bramall Lane
- TV: Peacock
- Follow: CBS Sports App
What to Know
Sheffield will be in front of their home fans on Saturday, but a look at the line shows they might need that home-pitch advantage. They will take on Brentford at 10:00 a.m. ET on Saturday. Both teams took a loss in their last game, so they'll have plenty of motivation to get the 'W'.
Sheffield's recent rough patch got a bit rougher on Wednesday after their third straight loss. They fell 2-0 to Liverpool. Sheffield has struggled against Liverpool recently, as their match on Wednesday was their fifth consecutive lost matchup.
Meanwhile, Brentford can only go 1-1 at best against Brighton this season after their first game on Wednesday. They put up a good fight, but they still had to settle for second after a 2-1 loss on Wednesday.
Sheffield has not been sharp recently, as they've lost nine of their last 11 games, which is in line with their 1-2-12 record this season. As for Brentford, they now have a losing record at 5-4-6.
Odds
Brentford is a solid favorite against Sheffield United, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -139 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.