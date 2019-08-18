Watch Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace soccer game
Who's Playing
Sheffield United (home) vs. Crystal Palace (away)
Current Records: Sheffield United 0-0-0; Crystal Palace 0-0-0
Last Season Records: Sheffield United 0-0-0; Crystal Palace 14-17-7;
What to Know
Crystal Palace will challenge Sheffield United on the road at 9 a.m. ET this coming Sunday at Bramall Lane.
Last Saturday, Crystal Palace took on Everton for the first time this season, but the teams will have to wait until next time for a more definitive result. Neither Crystal Palace nor Everton could gain the upper hand, so the two teams had to settle for a 0-0 tie.
Sheffield United played to a draw, too, finishing 1-1 against Bournemouth.
The ties started off Crystal Palace's record at 0-0-1 and Sheffield United's at 0-0-1. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.
How To Watch
- Who: Sheffield United vs. Crystal Palace
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: Bramall Lane
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 0 years.
