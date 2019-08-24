Watch Sheffield United vs. Leicester City: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Sheffield United vs. Leicester City soccer game
Who's Playing
Sheffield United (home) vs. Leicester City (away)
Current Records: Sheffield United 1-0-1; Leicester City 0-0-2
What to Know
Leicester City will take on Sheffield United at 10 a.m. ET this coming Saturday at Bramall Lane.
On Sunday, Leicester went toe to toe against Chelsea in Matchweek 2 and left on equal footing. They tied 1-1, good for one point each.
Meanwhile, it was a tight game that could have gone either way, but Sheffield United made off with a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace .
After their draw, Leicester will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Sheffield is willing to oblige them.
How To Watch
- Who: Sheffield United vs. Leicester City
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Bramall Lane
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 0 years.
