Watch Sheffield United vs. Leicester City: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Sheffield United (home) vs. Leicester City (away)

Current Records: Sheffield United 1-0-1; Leicester City 0-0-2

What to Know

Leicester City will take on Sheffield United at 10 a.m. ET this coming Saturday at Bramall Lane.

On Sunday, Leicester went toe to toe against Chelsea in Matchweek 2 and left on equal footing. They tied 1-1, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, it was a tight game that could have gone either way, but Sheffield United made off with a 1-0 victory over Crystal Palace .

After their draw, Leicester will be looking to earn the full three points in this match. We'll see if Sheffield is willing to oblige them.

How To Watch

Who: Sheffield United vs. Leicester City

Sheffield United vs. Leicester City When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Bramall Lane

Bramall Lane TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

This is the first time these teams have played each other within the last 0 years.