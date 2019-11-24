Watch Sheffield United vs. Manchester United: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game
Who's Playing
Sheffield United (home) vs. Manchester United (away)
Current Records: Sheffield United 4-3-5; Manchester United 4-4-4
What to Know
Sheffield United's and Manchester United's time off is coming to an end as we head into Matchweek 13. They will face off against one another at 11:30 a.m. ET on Sunday at Bramall Lane. Both clubs have allowed few goals on average (Sheffield 0.75, Man United one), so any goals scored will be well earned.
Two weeks ago, Sheffield and Tottenham Hotspur ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Meanwhile, Man United was able to grind out a solid win over Brighton & Hove Albion last week, winning 3-1.
The Blades are 4-3-5 (17 points) and the Red Devils are 4-4-4 (16 points), so if the Red Devils win they will leapfrog the Blades in the standings.
How To Watch
- Who: Sheffield United vs. Manchester United
- When: Sunday at 11:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Bramall Lane
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
