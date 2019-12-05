Watch Sheffield United vs. Newcastle United: TV channel, live stream info, start time

How to watch Sheffield United vs. Newcastle United soccer game

Who's Playing

Sheffield United (home) vs. Newcastle United (away)

Current Records: Sheffield United 4-3-7; Newcastle United 4-6-4

What to Know

Sheffield United will take on Newcastle United at 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bramall Lane. Sheffield has kept their last three contests to within one goal, so Newcastle should be prepared for a fight.

On Sunday, the Blades and Wolverhampton tied 1-1, good for one point each.

Newcastle and Manchester City ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.

The ties rounded out Sheffield's record to 4-3-7 and Newcastle's to 4-6-4. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.

How To Watch

  • Who: Sheffield United vs. Newcastle United
  • When: Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET
  • Where: Bramall Lane
  • TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
  • Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App
Our Latest Stories