Watch Sheffield United vs. Newcastle United: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Sheffield United vs. Newcastle United soccer game
Who's Playing
Sheffield United (home) vs. Newcastle United (away)
Current Records: Sheffield United 4-3-7; Newcastle United 4-6-4
What to Know
Sheffield United will take on Newcastle United at 2:30 p.m. ET on Thursday at Bramall Lane. Sheffield has kept their last three contests to within one goal, so Newcastle should be prepared for a fight.
On Sunday, the Blades and Wolverhampton tied 1-1, good for one point each.
Newcastle and Manchester City ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.
The ties rounded out Sheffield's record to 4-3-7 and Newcastle's to 4-6-4. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.
How To Watch
- Who: Sheffield United vs. Newcastle United
- When: Thursday at 2:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Bramall Lane
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
