Watch Sheffield United vs. Norwich City: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
How to watch Sheffield United vs. Norwich City soccer game
Who's Playing
Norwich City @ Sheffield United
Current Records: Norwich City 5-17-6; Sheffield United 10-7-10
What to Know
Norwich City will head off to play at Bramall Lane to try and steal back a positive result from Sheffield United after losing their first round-robin matchup. The Canaries will head out on the road to face off against Sheffield at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. Allowing an average of 1.82 points per game, Norwich has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.
Last Friday, Norwich won by a goal, slipping past Leicester City 1-0.
In the teams' previous meeting last December, Norwich and Sheffield were neck-and-neck, but Norwich came up empty-handed after a 2-1 loss. Can Norwich avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- Who: Sheffield United vs. Norwich City
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Bramall Lane
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Sheffield United won the only match these two teams have played in the last two years.
- Dec 08, 2019 - Sheffield United 2 vs. Norwich City 1
