Watch Sheffield United vs. Norwich City: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Norwich City @ Sheffield United

Current Records: Norwich City 5-17-6; Sheffield United 10-7-10

What to Know

Norwich City will head off to play at Bramall Lane to try and steal back a positive result from Sheffield United after losing their first round-robin matchup. The Canaries will head out on the road to face off against Sheffield at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday. Allowing an average of 1.82 points per game, Norwich has been asleep on the defensive side of the ball and will need to wake up before the contest.

Last Friday, Norwich won by a goal, slipping past Leicester City 1-0.

In the teams' previous meeting last December, Norwich and Sheffield were neck-and-neck, but Norwich came up empty-handed after a 2-1 loss. Can Norwich avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

Who: Sheffield United vs. Norwich City

Sheffield United vs. Norwich City When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: Bramall Lane

Bramall Lane TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass

NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Sheffield United won the only match these two teams have played in the last two years.