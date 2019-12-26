Watch Sheffield United vs. Watford: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Watford @ Sheffield United

Current Records: Watford 2-10-6; Sheffield United 7-4-7

What to Know

Watford and Sheffield United played to a draw in at Vicarage Road and now head to at Bramall Lane to break the series tie. Watford will head out on the road to face off against Sheffield at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday at Bramall Lane. If the 0-0 final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup could be decided by a single goal.

Watford got themselves on the board against Manchester United on Sunday, but Man United never followed suit. Watford escaped their match against Man United unscathed, winning 2-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Watford was the better team in the second half.

On Saturday, Sheffield won by a goal, slipping past Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0. The Sheffield United offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the match anyway.

Their wins bumped Watford to 2-10-6 and the Blades to 7-4-7. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.

How To Watch