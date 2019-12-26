Watch Sheffield United vs. Watford: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Thursday's Premier League game
How to watch Sheffield United vs. Watford soccer game
Who's Playing
Watford @ Sheffield United
Current Records: Watford 2-10-6; Sheffield United 7-4-7
What to Know
Watford and Sheffield United played to a draw in at Vicarage Road and now head to at Bramall Lane to break the series tie. Watford will head out on the road to face off against Sheffield at 10 a.m. ET on Thursday at Bramall Lane. If the 0-0 final from the last time they met is any indication, this matchup could be decided by a single goal.
Watford got themselves on the board against Manchester United on Sunday, but Man United never followed suit. Watford escaped their match against Man United unscathed, winning 2-0. The score was all tied up at the break nothing to nothing, but Watford was the better team in the second half.
On Saturday, Sheffield won by a goal, slipping past Brighton & Hove Albion 1-0. The Sheffield United offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the match anyway.
Their wins bumped Watford to 2-10-6 and the Blades to 7-4-7. Watch the game and check back on CBS Sports to find out who keeps up the positive energy and who hits a stumbling block.
How To Watch
- Who: Sheffield United vs. Watford
- When: Thursday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: Bramall Lane
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
-
Man. United vs. Newcastle preview
The Reds are coming off their worst loss in a while
-
Liga MX final preview
The first leg is set for Thursday night
-
Chelsea vs. Southampton preview
The Blues have a ton of momentum after winning at Tottenham
-
PSG's Cavani reportedly joining Atleti
The Uruguayan striker has lost his place in the PSG lineup
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every Premier League match
-
Willian leads Chelsea past Tottenham
The game was marred by racist chants at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
-
Man. City takes care of Leicester
Manchester City picks up a much-needed three points with their win on Saturday