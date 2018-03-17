WATCH: Shocking video shows teammates in France fight each other and get ejected
This is not the team work that makes the dream work
The recipe for success in any team sport is, undoubtedly, teamwork. And the recipe for disaster? Getting into fights with teammates in the middle of the game. And that's what happened to Auxerre in their 4-1 loss to Quevilly Rouen in France's second division on Saturday. Check it out as Mickael Barreto and Pierre-Yves Polomat come to blows after a little back and forth:
Goodness me. There goes the locker room. I have a feeling this clash wasn't over who grabbed the last croissant at breakfast. Both deservedly got red cards, and they'll probably get a further suspension for that.
It all seems to stem from some sequence in the match that they didn't agree on. It could have been about defensive marking, poor execution together in the final third or one claiming they had UMBC beating Virginia in their bracket .
On the bright side, opportunities for bench players!
