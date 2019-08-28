Watch Slavia Prague vs. CFR Cluj: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Wednesday's Champions League game
How to watch Slavia Prague vs. CFR Cluj soccer game
Who's Playing
Slavia Prague (home) vs. CFR Cluj (away)
What to Know
CFR Cluj will be looking for a more inspired performance in the second leg of the UEFA Champions League's playoff round. This past Tuesday, they lost 0-1 to Slavia Prague in the first leg. To ensure survival in the tournament, CFR Cluj must win having scored at least two goals.
The teams are set to face off at Eden Arena at 3 p.m. ET Wednesday, August 28th, the winner advancing to the group stage. For updates on this game and more, check back at CBSSports.
How To Watch
- Who: Slavia Prague vs. CFR Cluj
- When: Wednesday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: Eden Arena
- Follow: CBS Sports App
