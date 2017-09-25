WATCH: Soccer coach pulls hamstring after celebrating game-winning goal

The Valencia manager picked up a knock against Real Sociedad

There's nothing like getting a late game-winning goal, and that's exactly what Valencia did against Real Sociedad on Sunday in La Liga play. Simone Zaza scored five minutes from the final whistle to give the team a 3-2 victory. 

The entire team, as expected, celebrated the late goal, but coach Marcelino appeared to have celebrated a bit too much. The Spanish manager was so thrilled, he jumped up and down and ended up pulling his hamstring. Here he is trying to make his way back to the bench:

And he was in quite a bit of pain on the bench. He spoke after the match on beIN Sports, confirming the hamstring injury and laughing it off. 

The victory should ease the pain, but here's betting next time he celebrates a bit lighter or does some stretching before the match.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

