WATCH: Soccer player loses tooth after kick to the face during FA Cup match
Ouch! At least the tooth of West Ham midfielder Josh Cullen was saved
There's a reason why a high kick is called a foul in soccer when an opposing player is near by. It's to avoid scary moments like what happened on Sunday between West Ham and Shrewsbury Town in the FA Cup. Going for the ball, the Hammers' Josh Cullen took a violent, forceful kick to the mouth and lost a tooth in the process. Take a look:
But thank goodness, the little tooth was found:
You never like to see that, but at least this game got an interesting moment. It finished 0-0 and will be replayed.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
WATCH: Messi scores brilliant goal
He put it where the goalkeeper couldn't get it to put Barca up 1-0 over Levante
-
Real Madrid vs. Celta Vigo preview
Celta has to face Real after taking on Barcelona just days prior
-
Arsenal vs. Nottingham preview
The Gunners are expected to win this one with little trouble
-
Barcelona vs. Levante preview
Barca aims to keep its gap atop the league with three points
-
Coutinho joins Barca in massive transfer
The Brazilian is the third-most expensive transfer of all time
-
Chelsea vs. Norwich preview
The Blues are the heavy favorites over the Championship side
Add a Comment