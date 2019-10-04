WATCH: Soccer players score goal on jaw-dropping tandem bicycle kick in Thai league
Well this is a goal you don't see every day
The bicycle kick is one of the most exciting individual efforts in the sports world. However, the one you're about to see is on a whole different level. In a Thai League First Division soccer match between Nakhon Ratchasima and Buriram United, two Nakhon Ratchasima players went up to attempt a bicycle kick on a centering pass.
Both Kitsada Hemvipat and Leandro Assumpção ended up attempting a bicycle kick at the exact same time, but Hemvipat was given credit for the goal
The crowd roared when the ball found the back of the net. To make the drama even more appealing, the goal was scored in extra time to cut the Nakhon Ratchasima deficit to 3-2.
Nakhon Ratchasima ultimately fell to Buriram United by that result, but the tremendous effort on this play can't be understated. Both players made contact with the ball as they both attempted their bicycle kicks.
Only one player can get credit for the goal, but there were two phenomenal efforts on the play. The hand-eye coordination for both players clearly is off the charts and their teammates now know what both Hemvipat and Assumpção are capable of.
-
How to watch: San Diego at West Virginia
How to watch the Toreros take on the Mountaineers
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every match as the Premier League season kicks...
-
UCL rankings: Chelsea makes huge leap
Where on Earth is Christian Pulisic, and what on Earth is happening to Real Madrid?
-
What to know from Wednesday's UCL games
Everything you need to know from a jam-packed day of Champions League action
-
Champions League standings
Everything you need to know about the return of the UEFA Champions League season for 2019-20
-
Champions League TV schedule and scores
Here's the complete schedule and results of the 2019-20 Champions League
-
United disappoints at West Ham
It was a Sunday to forget for the Red Devils
-
Tottenham blows 2-0 lead at Olympiacos
Tottenham gave up a goal right before and right after half time