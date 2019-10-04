WATCH: Soccer players score goal on jaw-dropping tandem bicycle kick in Thai league

The bicycle kick is one of the most exciting individual efforts in the sports world. However, the one you're about to see is on a whole different level. In a Thai League First Division soccer match between Nakhon Ratchasima and Buriram United, two Nakhon Ratchasima players went up to attempt a bicycle kick on a centering pass.

Both Kitsada Hemvipat and Leandro Assumpção ended up attempting a bicycle kick at the exact same time, but Hemvipat was given credit for the goal

The crowd roared when the ball found the back of the net. To make the drama even more appealing, the goal was scored in extra time to cut the Nakhon Ratchasima deficit to 3-2.

Nakhon Ratchasima ultimately fell to Buriram United by that result, but the tremendous effort on this play can't be understated. Both players made contact with the ball as they both attempted their bicycle kicks.

Only one player can get credit for the goal, but there were two phenomenal efforts on the play. The hand-eye coordination for both players clearly is off the charts and their teammates now know what both Hemvipat and Assumpção are capable of.