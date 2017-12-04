WATCH: Soccer's version of a Hail Mary as goalie scores in final moments vs. Milan
When it comes down to it, there may not be a better moment in soccer than when a goalkeeper scores
Entering Sunday's clash with AC Milan, Benevento had lost all 14 of its Serie A games. It hadn't even gotten a draw, but against Milan, it finally did. And you won't believe how.
Goalkeeper Alberto Brignoli -- yes, the goalkeeper -- scored an unbelievable acrobatic diving header in the 95th minute to earn the 2-2 draw. Check this out.
What an amazing goal. Did you see where he put that ball? Where no goalkeeper could save it. His initial position before the free kick seemed like an odd spot. He makes a run that looks like it is diagonal to the corner flag and pulls it off.
Considering Benevento had six goals in the first 14 matches, it might be smart to bring Brignoli up for set pieces. The team is nine points away from the safe zone and almost certainly will be relegated, but Brignoli is doing what he can to try and prevent that.
