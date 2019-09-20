Watch Southampton vs. Bournemouth: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Southampton (home) vs. Bournemouth (away)
Current Records: Southampton 2-2-1; Bournemouth 2-2-1
What to Know
Southampton and Bournemouth are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 3 p.m. ET on Friday at St. Mary's Stadium. Last year, Southampton and Bournemouth were perfect equals, playing to 0-0 and 3-3 draws.
On Saturday, Southampton won by a goal, slipping past Sheffield United 1-0. Bournemouth also got the result they wanted in their first leg against Everton in Matchweek 5. Bournemouth walked away with a 3-1 victory. For them, this is just revenge for the 0-2 loss they suffered against Everton the last time they faced one another Jan. 13.
Southampton (2-2-1) and Bournemouth (2-2-1) are both at seven points, so this is a battle for the better league standing.
How To Watch
- Who: Southampton vs. Bournemouth
- When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET
- Where: St. Mary's Stadium
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Southampton won three meetings and tied four meetings in their last seven contests with Bournemouth.
- Apr 27, 2019 - Southampton 3 vs. Bournemouth 3
- Oct 20, 2018 - Bournemouth 0 vs. Southampton 0
- Apr 28, 2018 - Southampton 2 vs. Bournemouth 1
- Dec 03, 2017 - Bournemouth 1 vs. Southampton 1
- Apr 01, 2017 - Southampton 0 vs. Bournemouth 0
- Dec 18, 2016 - Bournemouth 1 vs. Southampton 3
- Dec 17, 2016 - Bournemouth 1 vs. Southampton 3
