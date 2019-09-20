Watch Southampton vs. Bournemouth: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Southampton (home) vs. Bournemouth (away)

Current Records: Southampton 2-2-1; Bournemouth 2-2-1

What to Know

Southampton and Bournemouth are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 3 p.m. ET on Friday at St. Mary's Stadium. Last year, Southampton and Bournemouth were perfect equals, playing to 0-0 and 3-3 draws.

On Saturday, Southampton won by a goal, slipping past Sheffield United 1-0. Bournemouth also got the result they wanted in their first leg against Everton in Matchweek 5. Bournemouth walked away with a 3-1 victory. For them, this is just revenge for the 0-2 loss they suffered against Everton the last time they faced one another Jan. 13.

Southampton (2-2-1) and Bournemouth (2-2-1) are both at seven points, so this is a battle for the better league standing.

How To Watch

Who: Southampton vs. Bournemouth

Southampton vs. Bournemouth When: Friday at 3 p.m. ET

Friday at 3 p.m. ET Where: St. Mary's Stadium

St. Mary's Stadium TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free) Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Southampton won three meetings and tied four meetings in their last seven contests with Bournemouth.