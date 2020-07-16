Who's Playing

Brighton & Hove Albion @ Southampton

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 8-15-12; Southampton 13-16-6

What to Know

Southampton took care of business against Brighton & Hove Albion on the road in the teams' previous meeting last August and will be looking to do the same thing back at St. Mary's Stadium. They will face off against one another at 3:15 p.m. ET on Thursday. Southampton has kept their last three contests to within one goal, so Brighton should be prepared for a fight.

On Monday, Southampton and Manchester United ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, Brighton never even stood a chance against Manchester City this past Saturday; the final was an ego-bruising 5-0 blow.

After their draw, Southampton will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch