Chelsea look to keep their winning ways going when they travel to Southampton on Saturday. Since new manager Thomas Tuchel took over, Chelsea have not lost in five matches, taking 13 of a possible 15 points and climbing to fourth place in the table. A remarkable turnaround and one they'll hope to continue with Champions League on the horizon.

How To Watch

Who: Southampton vs. Chelsea

Southampton vs. Chelsea When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: St. Mary's Stadium

St. Mary's Stadium TV: NBC Sports Network

NBC Sports Network Online streaming: FuboTV (Try for free)

FuboTV (Try for free) Odds: Southampton +400, Draw +270, Chelsea -140 (odds via William Hill sportsbook)

What to Know

Chelsea and Southampton played to a draw at Stamford Bridge earlier this season although both teams were in very different places. Chelsea still were led by manager Frank Lampard back in October while Southampton had yet to run aground as they have in recent times. Ralph Hasenhuttl's side has lost six in a row and will need to figure out a way to break down a Chelsea defense that allows only one goal per game.

Chelsea kept a clean sheet against Newcastle United on Monday and took the contest 2-0, while Southampton lost 2-1 to Wolverhampton on Sunday.

Chelsea's win brought them up to 12-6-6 while Southampton's loss pulled them down to 8-10-5. Chelsea is 5-4-2 after wins this year, and Southampton is 2-6-1 after losses.

Series History

Chelsea have won six out of their last nine games against Southampton.

Oct 17, 2020 - Southampton 3 vs. Chelsea 3

Dec 26, 2019 - Southampton 2 vs. Chelsea 0

Oct 06, 2019 - Chelsea 4 vs. Southampton 1

Jan 02, 2019 - Southampton 0 vs. Chelsea 0

Oct 07, 2018 - Chelsea 3 vs. Southampton 0

Apr 14, 2018 - Chelsea 3 vs. Southampton 2

Dec 16, 2017 - Chelsea 1 vs. Southampton 0

Apr 25, 2017 - Chelsea 4 vs. Southampton 2

Oct 30, 2016 - Chelsea 2 vs. Southampton 0

Prediction

Chelsea's winning ways continue in a low scoring affair as Southampton's struggles continue. Pick: Southampton 0, Chelsea 1