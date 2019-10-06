Watch Southampton vs. Chelsea: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Southampton (home) vs. Chelsea (away)

Current Records: Southampton 2-4-1; Chelsea 3-2-2

What to Know

Chelsea has been a homebody their last two matches, but they are heading out on Sunday. Chelsea and Southampton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET at St. Mary's Stadium. Chelsea will be strutting in after a victory while Southampton will be stumbling in from a loss.

Chelsea got themselves on the board against Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday, but Brighton never followed suit. Chelsea didn't even let Brighton onto the board and left with a 2-0 win. That result was just more of the same for Chelsea, who also won the last time these teams played (April 3).

This week Southampton faced Tottenham Hotspur for the first time this year and failed to start things off on the right foot. Southampton lost 2-1 to Tottenham. Southampton was given a dose of their own medicine in this game as Tottenham apparently hadn't forgotten their defeat the last time these teams played, back in March.

Chelsea won their first match against Southampton 3-0 last season, but Southampton managed a 0-0 tie in the next match. Check back on CBSSports.com to find out if they can go a step further this time and collect a win.

How To Watch