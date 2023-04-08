The Premier League returns to action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Manchester City @ Southampton

Current Records: Manchester City 20-4-4; Southampton 6-5-18

How To Watch

When: Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Saturday, April 8, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: St. Mary's Stadium

St. Mary's Stadium TV: NBC | Live stream: fuboTV (Try for free)

What to Know

Manchester City are 5-1 against Southampton since December of 2018, and they'll have a chance to extend that success on Saturday. Manchester City will head out on the road to face off against Southampton at 12:30 p.m. ET at St. Mary's Stadium. Manchester City will be looking to extend their current 4-game winning streak.

The matchup between Manchester City and Liverpool on Saturday hardly resembled the 0-0 effort from their previous meeting. Everything went Manchester City's way against Liverpool as they made off with a 4-1 victory. Fans of Manchester City probably expected little less of the team, as they've collected eight blowout victories so far this season.

Perhaps unsurprisingly given the win, Manchester City let their goalie take it easy for this one, limiting their opponent to one shot toward their goal. They are undefeated (10-3-0) when they limit their opponent to so few goal attempts.

Meanwhile, Southampton haven't won a game since March 12th, a trend which continued on Sunday. They fell in a 1-0 heartbreaker to West Ham United.

Everything went Manchester City's way against Southampton in their previous matchup last October as they made off with a 4-0 victory. The rematch might be a little tougher for Manchester City since the team won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Manchester City are a huge favorite against Southampton, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being -398 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

