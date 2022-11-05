The Premier League returns to action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Newcastle United @ Southampton

Current Records: Newcastle United 6-1-6; Southampton 3-7-3

What to Know

Newcastle United and Southampton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday at St. Mary's Stadium. Newcastle has a defense that allows only 0.77 goals per game, so Southampton's offense will have their work cut out for them.

The Magpies got themselves on the board against Aston Villa on Saturday, but Villa never followed suit. Newcastle took their contest against Villa by a conclusive 4-0 score. The team accrued 0 goals in the first half and coasted on those for the victory.

Southampton lost a heartbreaker to Crystal Palace when they met in April, and they left with a heavy heart again on Saturday. Southampton fell a goal short of Crystal Palace, losing 1-0.

After a 2-2 draw in their first fixture last year, Newcastle came out ahead of Southampton 2-1 in their second. It'll take a full 90-minute effort to come away with a similar result.

How To Watch

Who: Southampton vs. Newcastle United

Southampton vs. Newcastle United When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday at 9 a.m. ET Where: St. Mary's Stadium

St. Mary's Stadium TV: Peacock

Peacock Caesars Sportsbook odds: Southampton +300; Draw +255; Newcastle -113

Series History

Newcastle United have won six out of their last ten games against Southampton.