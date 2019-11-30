Watch Southampton vs. Watford: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Southampton (home) vs. Watford (away)

Current Records: Southampton 2-8-3; Watford 1-7-5

What to Know

Southampton and Watford are even-steven against one another since August of 2016 (both 1-1-3), but likely not for long. They are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 12:30 p.m. ET on Saturday at St. Mary's Stadium. Southampton has kept their last three contests to within one goal, so Watford should be prepared for a fight.

On Saturday, Southampton and Arsenal tied 2-2, good for one point each.

Meanwhile, it was all tied up nothing to nothing at halftime, but Watford was not quite Burnley's equal in the second half when they met on Saturday. Watford lost to Burnley by a decisive 3-0 margin.

Southampton are 2-8-3 (nine points) and Watford is 1-7-5 (eight points), so if Watford wins they will leapfrog Southampton in the standings.

How To Watch