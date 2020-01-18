Watch Southampton vs. Wolverhampton: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game

Who's Playing

Wolverhampton @ Southampton

Current Records: Wolverhampton 7-5-10; Southampton 8-10-4

What to Know

Wolverhampton and Southampton played to a draw in at Molineux and now head to at St. Mary's Stadium to break the series tie. Wolverhampton will head out on the road to face off against Southampton at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. Mary's Stadium. Wolves have kept their last seven contests to within one goal, so Southampton should be prepared for a fight.

Wolverhampton and Newcastle United ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Speaking of close games: it was all tied up 1-1 at the half for Southampton and Leicester City on Saturday, but Southampton stepped up in the second half for a 2-1 win.

Wolves will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.

How To Watch

Who: Southampton vs. Wolverhampton

Southampton vs. Wolverhampton When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: St. Mary's Stadium

St. Mary's Stadium Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)

Series History

Southampton and Wolverhampton both have one win in their last three games.