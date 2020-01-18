Watch Southampton vs. Wolverhampton: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Saturday's Premier League game
How to watch Southampton vs. Wolverhampton soccer game
Who's Playing
Wolverhampton @ Southampton
Current Records: Wolverhampton 7-5-10; Southampton 8-10-4
What to Know
Wolverhampton and Southampton played to a draw in at Molineux and now head to at St. Mary's Stadium to break the series tie. Wolverhampton will head out on the road to face off against Southampton at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at St. Mary's Stadium. Wolves have kept their last seven contests to within one goal, so Southampton should be prepared for a fight.
Wolverhampton and Newcastle United ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.
Speaking of close games: it was all tied up 1-1 at the half for Southampton and Leicester City on Saturday, but Southampton stepped up in the second half for a 2-1 win.
Wolves will no doubt be looking for a more decisive result in this contest. We'll find out soon enough whether it's one that they end up liking.
How To Watch
- Who: Southampton vs. Wolverhampton
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: St. Mary's Stadium
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Southampton and Wolverhampton both have one win in their last three games.
- Oct 19, 2019 - Southampton 1 vs. Wolverhampton 1
- Apr 13, 2019 - Southampton 3 vs. Wolverhampton 1
- Sep 29, 2018 - Wolverhampton 2 vs. Southampton 0
-
LA Galaxy reach deal for Chicharito
The Mexican star instantly becomes one of the biggest names in Major League Soccer
-
Manchester United vs Wolves FA Cup picks
SportsLine's proprietary European soccer model has locked in its picks for Wednesday's FA Cup...
-
Barcelona names Setien as new manager
After a poor run of results, Barcelona finally moved in a different direction and quickly announced...
-
Real Madrid beats Aleti for Super Cup
Real took home the trophy on Sunday
-
Complete Premier League schedule
Keep in touch with dates and start times for every Premier League match
-
How to watch stream soccer games on TV
Here are the upcoming games soccer fans everywhere can watch or stream on their television
-
Firmino fires Liverpool past Spurs
Liverpool has started the Premier League season by winning 20 of 21 matches
-
Arsenal takes care of Man United
MIkel Arteta picked up his first managerial win on New Year's Day