WATCH: Spanish goalkeeper scores outrageous goal from 70 yards out
It was his first goal ever and one he will never forget
It's a moment Juan Carlos Corral will never forget. On Saturday in the Spanish second division, Lugo beat Sporting Gijon 3-1 and Corral scored the third goal. What's so special about that, right? Because he is the team's goalkeeper, he had never scored a goal before and he did it from 70 yards out. Yep, you read that right. Check this out:
What a golazo. That is 99 percent luck, but who cares. He put power behind it, caught the goalkeeper off guard and produced one of the most magical goals of 2018. What a way to score your first goal.
But it still doesn't beat this:
