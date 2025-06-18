Who, if not him? Sergio Ramos was one of the biggest stars currently playing outside of Europe ahead of the FIFA Club World Cup, and the former Real Madrid defender and Spain legend delivered in his first match of the tournament when he scored the opening goal of Monterrey's debut match against Inter.

The game between the Mexican side and the Nerazzurri ended 1-1, which also marked the start of the new era under coach Cristian Chivu after Simone Inzaghi left the Italian giants after the 5-0 defeat against PSG in the Champions League final. After Sergio Ramos' opening header, Inter reacted and scored the equalizer later in the first half., with the game finishing 1-1 thanks to a goal of Argentinian striker Lautaro Martinez. Martinez had the ball in the back of the net again after halftime but it was ruled out for offside.

Ramos, who played 671 games and scored 101 goals for Real Madrid across all competitions during his 16 seasons with the club before moving to PSG, Sevilla and now Monterrey, spoke to DAZN after the final whistle.

"In the end, when you don't win and don't take home the three points, you're never 100% happy, but we knew it would be a very tough match against an opponent coming off a Champions League final. We were aware of the difficulties we would face and the physical energy we would need to expend. In the first part of the game, we struggled a bit to break free from Inter's pressure, but in the second half, we managed to build more play, keep the ball better, and it became easier."

Inter captain Lautaro Martinez said, "We conceded a goal from a set piece where we need to improve because we started defending zonally, which is new for us. We have to keep going; the tournament has just begun, and we need to improve a lot."

Inter will now face Urawa Red Diamonds on Saturday while Monterrey will meet River Plate in the same day, marking a pivotal matchday for the group stage as the Nerazzurri will later meet River Plate in the last matchday of the Group E.