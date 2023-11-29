The Champions League is back in action across Paramount+, CBS Sports Network and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

FC Union Berlin @ Sporting Braga

Current Records: FC Union Berlin 0-1-3, Sporting Braga 1-0-3

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, November 29, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Estadio Municipal de Braga

Estadio Municipal de Braga TV: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

The Champions League is back! After a short break, the next leg of the Group Stage is ready to kick off on Wednesday. FC Union Berlin will face off against Sporting Braga in the Champions League Group Stage at 3:00 p.m. ET on November 29th at Estadio Municipal de Braga. The odds don't look promising for FC Union Berlin but the bigger the opponent is, the harder they fall.

On November 8th, neither FC Union Berlin nor Napoli could gain the upper hand so the two teams had to settle for a 1-1 draw. FC Union Berlin's goal came from David Datro Fofana at minute 52, while Napoli's was scored by Matteo Politano in the 39th.

Meanwhile, Sporting Braga put four shots on goal on November 8th, all unsuccessful. They were the victim of a bruising 3-0 loss at the hands of Real Madrid. Sporting Braga has now taken an 'L' in back-to-back games.

Napoli's victory bumped their tournament record to 2-0-1 while FC Union Berlin's defeat dropped theirs to 0-0-3.

So who gets one step closer to being crowned Champion and who takes a step back? Check CBS Sports after the match for a full breakdown of the game, commentary, and other Champions League content.

Odds

Sporting Braga is the favorite in this one, according to the latest Champions League odds, being +118 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Series History

Sporting Braga won the only game these two teams have played in the last 0 years.

Oct 03, 2023 - Sporting Braga 3 vs. FC Union Berlin 2

Champions League broadcast schedule



All times Eastern