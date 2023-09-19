The Champions League is back in action on Paramount+, CBS Sports Golazo Network and CBSSN.

Who's Playing

Napoli @ Sporting Braga

Current Records: Napoli 0-0-0, Sporting Braga 0-0-0

How To Watch

When: Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET

Wednesday, September 20, 2023 at 3 p.m. ET Where: Estadio Municipal de Braga

Estadio Municipal de Braga Online Streaming: Paramount+

Paramount+ Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Napoli will kick off their Champions League run against Sporting Braga at 3:00 p.m. ET on September 20th at Estadio Municipal de Braga.

Last year Napoli made it all the way to the quarter-finals but was eliminated by AC Milan by a score of 1-1. Sporting Braga was relegated to the Europa League in last year's tournament. In subsequent Europa League play, they made it as far as the Group Stage but did not advance further.

The start of the Group Stage represents a fresh start for both of these teams. Check CBS Sports after the action for a full breakdown of the game and more Champions League content.

Odds

Napoli is a solid favorite against Sporting Braga, according to the latest Champions League odds, being -119 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.