WATCH: Suspended Cristiano Ronaldo scores a superb goal in Real Madrid match

He was allowed to play in the Benabeu Cup match against Fiorentina and made the most of it

Cristiano Ronaldo is so talented, that when he is suspended, he still scores goals in matches. In the middle of a five-match suspension for pushing a referee, Ronaldo was allowed to play on Thursday in Real Madrid's preseason home trophy match (Trofeo Bernabeu) against Fiorentina, a 2-1 victory. And he scored a brilliant, far post golazo in this one. He liked it so much, he actually posted the video of the goal. Take a look:

🤔

Posted by Cristiano Ronaldo on Thursday, August 24, 2017

Golazo. What a beauty of a hit, with great patience to wait and cut before firing away. That had to feel good knowing he can't play the next three league matches. When he returns, it looks like he'll be ready.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

