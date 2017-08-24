WATCH: Suspended Cristiano Ronaldo scores a superb goal in Real Madrid match
He was allowed to play in the Benabeu Cup match against Fiorentina and made the most of it
Cristiano Ronaldo is so talented, that when he is suspended, he still scores goals in matches. In the middle of a five-match suspension for pushing a referee, Ronaldo was allowed to play on Thursday in Real Madrid's preseason home trophy match (Trofeo Bernabeu) against Fiorentina, a 2-1 victory. And he scored a brilliant, far post golazo in this one. He liked it so much, he actually posted the video of the goal. Take a look:
Golazo. What a beauty of a hit, with great patience to wait and cut before firing away. That had to feel good knowing he can't play the next three league matches. When he returns, it looks like he'll be ready.
For news, stories, results and more, follow us:
-
Mbappe close to PSG move
The young French forward looks set to cash in
-
Liverpool moves on in Champions League
The first half was a breeze for the boys at Anfield
-
Liverpool vs. Hoffenheim preview
The Reds are closing in on a spot in the group stage
-
Rooney retires from England
The English legend put together quite the career for The Three Lions
-
Barca gets hacked on Twitter
No, Angel Di Maria isn't a Barca player
-
Security man intrudes on soccer match
Somebody should teach him what those white lines around the field mean
Add a Comment