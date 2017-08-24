WATCH: Suspended Cristiano Ronaldo scores a superb goal in Real Madrid match

Cristiano Ronaldo is so talented, that when he is suspended, he still scores goals in matches. In the middle of a five-match suspension for pushing a referee, Ronaldo was allowed to play on Thursday in Real Madrid's preseason home trophy match (Trofeo Bernabeu) against Fiorentina, a 2-1 victory. And he scored a brilliant, far post golazo in this one. He liked it so much, he actually posted the video of the goal. Take a look:

Golazo. What a beauty of a hit, with great patience to wait and cut before firing away. That had to feel good knowing he can't play the next three league matches. When he returns, it looks like he'll be ready.