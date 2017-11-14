WATCH: Sweden celebrates World Cup qualification by destroying on-field TV studio

There are many ways you can celebrate the joy of qualifying for a World Cup. On Monday, just after getting past traditional giants Italy in a European World Cup playoff qualifier, Sweden chose a unique way to do it -- by crashing the Swedish Eurosport announcers on live TV. Take a look:

The Sweden side crash Eurosport's pitch-side studio as they celebrate going to the World Cup! 🇸🇪 🎉 pic.twitter.com/x0BMN38fYK — Eurosport UK (@Eurosport_UK) November 13, 2017

That's incredibly hilarious, but with a small hint of danger. That could have been bad for the players. The desk almost took a tumble, as did some people, but in the end everyone appears to be just perfectly fine. No injuries, no problems.

And how about the player dancing in front of the TV? That takes some guts.

Well done, Sweden. Well done.