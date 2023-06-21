The stars showed up on Wednesday to help announce the 2023 U.S. Women's National Team World Cup roster. Celebrities such as Shaquille O'Neal, Taylor Swift, Breanna Stewart and Tim Howard joined President Joe Biden and First Lady Jill Biden to announce the 23 players chosen by U.S. head coach Vlatko Andonovski.

There will be 14 players making their World Cup debut, and the pressure is on to keep the U.S. World Cup winning streak alive. One of the new players will by Washington Spirit forward Trinity Rodman, the daughter of NBA legend Dennis Rodman. Very appropriately, another NBA legend helped give her the good news.

"Trinity Rodman, welcome to your first World Cup. Go kick some ass and bring back that victory. Go USA, and congratulations Trinity," said Shaq, a four-time NBA champion and the 1994 FIBA World Championship MVP.

Other players have been here before, but it is never an easy task. The USWNT has won the last two Women's World Cups and has four trophies overall, making it the most successful women's team in the world since the tournament started in 1991.

Three-time FIBA Women's World Cup gold medalist Breanna Stewart knows a thing or two about winning at the big stage. The former UConn star was selected to announce another successful former Husky.

"Whether it's on the court or in the net, Connecticut knows a thing or two about producing championships. Congrats Alyssa Naeher, you're heading back to the World Cup," Stewart said. "Keep locking it down in goal and bring back another trophy. Go USA"

Julie Ertz will also be back to chase another trophy. Matt Turner -- a goalkeeper for the Premier League club Arsenal and the U.S men's national team -- made the announcement that the Angel City midfielder would return while also reminding her that this World Cup will be even more special than her first two.

"You've been her before and you brought home two trophies, but this is your first time as a mom," Turner said. "Let me tell you, there is nothing like playing in a World Cup with your son watching in the stands."