WATCH: The USWNT produced an epic, thrilling comeback to beat Brazil 4-3
This was something else by the red, white and blue
After starting off the Tournament of Nations with a surprising defeat to Australia, the U.S. women's national team needed to rebound against Brazil to have a chance to win the competition. It did, and in unbelievable fashion when it looked like all hope was lost.
Down 3-1 entering the 80th minute, the U.S. scored three goals in nine minutes to turn the tide and win 4-3.
First it was this golazo from Christen Press to draw within one in the 80th minute:
Then Megan Rapinoe drew the U.S. level on 85 minutes:
Then, the player formerly known as Julie Johnston and now known as Julie Ertz (she married Philadelphia Eagles tight end Zach Ertz), scored the dramatic winner on 89 minutes:
A wild result that puts the U.S. in second on three points, three behind the Aussies. The U.S. will play its final match against Japan on Thursday at 7 p.m. on ESPN2.
