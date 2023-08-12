Shortly after becoming a minority owner and chairman of the advisory board for Birmingham City of the EFL Championship, Tom Brady received a warm welcome from the fans. Brady flew into Birmingham for the club's 2023-24 home opener and got serenaded by fans at a local bar.

Just weeks after joining the Blues' ownership group, Brady revealed on Twitter that he was flying in for their opening game at St. Andrew's on Saturday. Before kickoff, Brady strolled into a local pub, where a throng of fans greeted him with a song.

As the chairman of Birmingham city's advisory board, Brady will help influence sports science, nutrition, and player health. In the team's official announcement, Birmingham City chairman Tom Wagner said the Blues will benefit from Brady's experience and wealth of knowledge in those areas.

"Tom Brady joining the Birmingham City team is a statement of intent," Wagner said in a team statement. "We are setting the bar at world class. Tom is both investing and committing his time and extensive expertise. ... Tom will have a direct impact on the Club. The men's, women's, and Academy teams are going to benefit from (his) knowledge."

Brady missed Birmingham's season-opener, which was a 1-1 draw against at Swansea, and he was not in attendance for the Blues' 2-0 road win over Cheltenham in the EFL Cup. However, it seems like Brady brought some magic for his first in-person game as co-owner.

In the 91st minute of Saturday's match against Leeds, Lukas Jutkiewicz buried a penalty kick to give Birmingham City a 1-0 victory. Fans will be singing to Brady a lot more if the Blues keep getting those kinds of results.