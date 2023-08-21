Serie A returns to action Monday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.

Who's Playing

Cagliari @ Torino

Current Records: Cagliari 0-0-0, Torino 0-0-0

How To Watch

When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET

Monday, August 21, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET Where: Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino

Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network

CBS Sports Golazo Network Online Streaming: Paramount+

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

What to Know

Cagliari will head out on the road to face off against Torino at 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

Cagliari are fresh faces in the Serie A this season, having just been promoted thanks to a stellar effort in Serie B. On the other hand, Torino assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 14-11-13.

Cagliari came out on top in a nail-biter against Torino in their previous matchup back in February of 2022, sneaking past 2-1. Will the Islanders repeat their success, or do the Bull have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Torino is a solid favorite against Cagliari, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -139 to win.



The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.