Serie A returns to action Monday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.
Who's Playing
- Cagliari @ Torino
- Current Records: Cagliari 0-0-0, Torino 0-0-0
How To Watch
- When: Monday, August 21, 2023 at 12:30 p.m. ET
- Where: Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino
- TV: CBS Sports Golazo Network
- Online Streaming: Paramount+
What to Know
Cagliari will head out on the road to face off against Torino at 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.
Cagliari are fresh faces in the Serie A this season, having just been promoted thanks to a stellar effort in Serie B. On the other hand, Torino assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 14-11-13.
Cagliari came out on top in a nail-biter against Torino in their previous matchup back in February of 2022, sneaking past 2-1. Will the Islanders repeat their success, or do the Bull have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
Odds
Torino is a solid favorite against Cagliari, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -139 to win.
The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.