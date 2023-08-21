untitled-design-2023-08-21t115325-566.png
Getty Images

Serie A returns to action Monday on Paramount+ and CBS Sports Golazo Network.  

Who's Playing

  • Cagliari @ Torino
  • Current Records: Cagliari 0-0-0, Torino 0-0-0

How To Watch

What to Know

Cagliari will head out on the road to face off against Torino at 12:30 p.m. ET on Monday at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

Cagliari are fresh faces in the Serie A this season, having just been promoted thanks to a stellar effort in Serie B. On the other hand, Torino assembled a winning record last year, finishing the season 14-11-13.

Cagliari came out on top in a nail-biter against Torino in their previous matchup back in February of 2022, sneaking past 2-1. Will the Islanders repeat their success, or do the Bull have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

Odds

Torino is a solid favorite against Cagliari, according to the latest Serie A odds, being -139 to win.

The over/under is set at 2.5 goals.

Featured Game | Torino vs. Cagliari
Spread
Moneyline
Total
TOR
-0.5
-150
BET NOW
-160
BET NOW
o2.5
+115
BET NOW
CAG
+0.5
+120
BET NOW
+460
BET NOW
u2.5
-145
BET NOW
DRAW
+270
BET NOW