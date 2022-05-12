One of the Premier League's biggest matches takes centerstage on Thursday.

Who's Playing

Arsenal @ Tottenham Hotspur

Current Records: Arsenal 21-11-3; Tottenham Hotspur 19-11-5

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur will be looking for their home-pitch advantage to help them even up the season series with Arsenal. They will face off against one another at 2:45 p.m. ET on Thursday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

This past Saturday, Spurs and Liverpool ended up with a point apiece after a 1-1 draw.

Speaking of close games: Arsenal dodged a bullet on Sunday, finishing off Leeds United 2-1. The Arsenal offense checked out after the first half but had enough goals banked to take the contest anyway.

After their draw, Tottenham will be looking to earn the full three points in this match.

How To Watch

Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Arsenal When: Thursday at 2:45 p.m. ET

Thursday at 2:45 p.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV: NBC Universo, USA Network

NBC Universo, USA Network Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Tottenham +117; Draw +250; Arsenal +230

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur and Arsenal both have four wins in their last 11 games.