Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Brighton & Hove Albion @ Tottenham Hotspur

Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 5-8-5; Tottenham Hotspur 7-6-5

Brighton & Hove Albion is headed to at New Tottenham Stadium to take on Tottenham Hotspur with a bit of pep in their step buoyed by a victory in their last meeting. Brighton will take on Tottenham in a holiday battle at 7:30 a.m. ET on Thursday at New Tottenham Stadium. Brighton has kept their last five contests to within one goal, so Tottenham should be prepared for a fight.

Brighton fell a goal short of Sheffield United on Saturday, losing 1-0.

Meanwhile, Spurs came up short against Chelsea on Sunday, falling 2-0.

Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.

