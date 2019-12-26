Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion soccer game
Who's Playing
Brighton & Hove Albion @ Tottenham Hotspur
Current Records: Brighton & Hove Albion 5-8-5; Tottenham Hotspur 7-6-5
What to Know
Brighton & Hove Albion is headed to at New Tottenham Stadium to take on Tottenham Hotspur with a bit of pep in their step buoyed by a victory in their last meeting. Brighton will take on Tottenham in a holiday battle at 7:30 a.m. ET on Thursday at New Tottenham Stadium. Brighton has kept their last five contests to within one goal, so Tottenham should be prepared for a fight.
Brighton fell a goal short of Sheffield United on Saturday, losing 1-0.
Meanwhile, Spurs came up short against Chelsea on Sunday, falling 2-0.
Both of these teams will be looking to put their recent losses behind them and walk away with a win. We'll see which team satisfies their hunger and which team leaves with an empty stomach.
How To Watch
- Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Brighton & Hove Albion
- When: Thursday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: New Tottenham Stadium
- Online streaming: fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Watch This Game Live
