Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace: TV channel, live stream info, start time
Who's Playing
Tottenham Hotspur (home) vs. Crystal Palace (away)
Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 1-1-2; Crystal Palace 2-1-1
What to Know
Crystal Palace will look to get a leg up on Tottenham Hotspur in their first matchup against each other this year. Crystal Palace will take on Tottenham at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at New Tottenham Stadium after a week off. Crystal Palace has kept their last four contests to within one goal, so Tottenham should be prepared for a fight.
Crystal Palace dodged a bullet two weeks ago, finishing off Aston Villa 1-0. The success made it back-to-back wins for Crystal Palace.
Spurs went toe to toe against Arsenal and left on equal footing. They tied, good for one point each.
When the two teams met last season, Crystal Palace came up short against Spurs, falling 0-2. Can Crystal Palace avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Crystal Palace
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: New Tottenham Stadium
- TV: NBC Sports Network
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
