Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Newcastle United: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur (home) vs. Newcastle United (away)

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 1-0-1; Newcastle United 0-2-0

What to Know

Newcastle United is hoping to claim a victory in their first match against Tottenham Hotspur of the season. They will face off against one another at 11:30 a.m. ET this coming Sunday at New Tottenham Stadium.

On Saturday, Newcastle came up short against Norwich City, falling 1-3. This makes it the second defeat in a row for Newcastle United.

Tottenham met with Manchester City in Matchweek 2, and neither club could gain the upper hand. They ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.

Newcastle fell in both legs to Tottenham Hotspur last season, losing 1-2 and 0-1. Check back on CBBSports.com to see whether or not they can turn things around this season.

How To Watch