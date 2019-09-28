Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton: TV channel, live stream info, start time
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton soccer game
Who's Playing
Tottenham Hotspur (home) vs. Southampton (away)
Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2-2; Southampton 2-3-1
What to Know
Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at New Tottenham Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Tottenham winning the first 3-1 at home and Southampton taking the second 2-1.
Last week Southampton faced Bournemouth for the first time this year and failed to start things off on the right foot. Southampton took a 3-1 hit to the loss column at the hands of Bournemouth.
Meanwhile, after flying high against Crystal Palace two weeks ago, Tottenham came back down to earth. On Saturday, Spurs lost 2-1 to Leicester City. Spurs might have entered gameday a little too confident, resting on the laurels of their 3-1 win against Leicester when they last met February of this year.
When the two teams last met in March of this year, Southampton won by a goal, slipping past Tottenham 2-1. Will Southampton repeat their success, or does Tottenham have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.
How To Watch
- Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton
- When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET
- Where: New Tottenham Stadium
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Tottenham Hotspur have won six out of their last eight games against Southampton.
- Mar 09, 2019 - Southampton 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Dec 05, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Southampton 1
- Jan 21, 2018 - Southampton 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Dec 26, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 5 vs. Southampton 2
- Mar 19, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Southampton 1
- Mar 18, 2017 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Southampton 1
- Dec 28, 2016 - Southampton 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 4
- Dec 26, 2016 - Southampton 1 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 4
-
Juventus vs. SPAL preview
Juve hopes to catch Inter in the standings this weekend
-
Real Madrid vs. Atletico Madrid preview
The Madrid derby headlines the weekend of action in the Spanish league
-
Barcelona vs. Getafe preview
Barca hits the road again where it had a rough outing last weekend
-
Sheffield United vs. Liverpool preview
Here's what to know about Saturday's game
-
Chelsea vs. Brighton preview
The Blues are coming off a seven-goal performance in the EFL Cup
-
NYCFC crushes Atlanta
Three goals in 21 minutes gave the hosts the three points
-
United disappoints at West Ham
It was a Sunday to forget for the Red Devils
-
Tottenham blows 2-0 lead at Olympiacos
Tottenham gave up a goal right before and right after half time