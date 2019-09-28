Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton: TV channel, live stream info, start time

Who's Playing

Tottenham Hotspur (home) vs. Southampton (away)

Current Records: Tottenham Hotspur 2-2-2; Southampton 2-3-1

What to Know

Southampton and Tottenham Hotspur are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 10 a.m. ET on Saturday at New Tottenham Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Tottenham winning the first 3-1 at home and Southampton taking the second 2-1.

Last week Southampton faced Bournemouth for the first time this year and failed to start things off on the right foot. Southampton took a 3-1 hit to the loss column at the hands of Bournemouth.

Meanwhile, after flying high against Crystal Palace two weeks ago, Tottenham came back down to earth. On Saturday, Spurs lost 2-1 to Leicester City. Spurs might have entered gameday a little too confident, resting on the laurels of their 3-1 win against Leicester when they last met February of this year.

When the two teams last met in March of this year, Southampton won by a goal, slipping past Tottenham 2-1. Will Southampton repeat their success, or does Tottenham have a better game plan this time around? We'll find out soon enough.

How To Watch

Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Southampton When: Saturday at 10 a.m. ET

Saturday at 10 a.m. ET Where: New Tottenham Stadium

New Tottenham Stadium Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur have won six out of their last eight games against Southampton.