Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game
How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton soccer game
Who's Playing
Wolverhampton @ Tottenham Hotspur
Current Records: Wolverhampton 9-6-12; Tottenham Hotspur 11-9-7
What to Know
Wolverhampton will head off to play at New Tottenham Stadium to try and steal back a positive result from Tottenham Hotspur after losing their first round-robin matchup. Wolverhampton will head out on the road to face off against Tottenham at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday. Wolves will be strutting in after a victory while Tottenham will be stumbling in from a loss.
Wolverhampton got themselves on the board against Norwich City on Sunday, but Norwich never followed suit. Wolverhampton took down Norwich 3-0.
Meanwhile, Spurs fell a goal short of Chelsea this past Saturday, losing 2-1.
The last time the two teams met in last December, Wolverhampton and Tottenham were neck-and-neck, but Wolverhampton came up empty-handed after a 2-1 defeat. Can Wolves avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.
How To Watch
- Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton
- When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
- Where: New Tottenham Stadium
- TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Follow: CBS Sports App
Series History
Tottenham Hotspur have won two out of their last three games against Wolverhampton.
- Dec 15, 2019 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Wolverhampton 1
- Dec 29, 2018 - Wolverhampton 3 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Nov 03, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Wolverhampton 2
-
