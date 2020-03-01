Watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton: How to live stream, TV channel, start time for Sunday's Premier League game

How to watch Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton soccer game

Who's Playing

Wolverhampton @ Tottenham Hotspur

Current Records: Wolverhampton 9-6-12; Tottenham Hotspur 11-9-7

What to Know

Wolverhampton will head off to play at New Tottenham Stadium to try and steal back a positive result from Tottenham Hotspur after losing their first round-robin matchup. Wolverhampton will head out on the road to face off against Tottenham at 9 a.m. ET on Sunday. Wolves will be strutting in after a victory while Tottenham will be stumbling in from a loss.

Wolverhampton got themselves on the board against Norwich City on Sunday, but Norwich never followed suit. Wolverhampton took down Norwich 3-0.

Meanwhile, Spurs fell a goal short of Chelsea this past Saturday, losing 2-1.

The last time the two teams met in last December, Wolverhampton and Tottenham were neck-and-neck, but Wolverhampton came up empty-handed after a 2-1 defeat. Can Wolves avenge their defeat, or is history doomed to repeat itself? We'll soon find out.

How To Watch

  • Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton
  • When: Sunday at 9 a.m. ET
  • Where: New Tottenham Stadium
  • TV: NBCSportsGold.com PL Pass
  • Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
  • Follow: CBS Sports App

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur have won two out of their last three games against Wolverhampton.

  • Dec 15, 2019 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Wolverhampton 1
  • Dec 29, 2018 - Wolverhampton 3 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
  • Nov 03, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Wolverhampton 2
