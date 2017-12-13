WATCH: Tottenham scores unbelievable goal off a ball that wasn't even a shot

Aurier feels like a star after scoring a goal that will long be remembered

Tottenham took care of Brighton on Wednesday in the Premier League, winning 2-0 as Serge Aurier scored the winner. The Frenchman's goal, which came on 40 minutes, was actually meant to be a cross but it turned out to be a beautiful effort on frame. Take a look:

The passing before the goal was fantastic, but come on, we all know that was a cross and not a shot. Aurier takes the credit and will probably say he meant it, but let's not fib. It was a super nice goal, but if he tried to do it again, he probably wouldn't nail it.

I guess it doesn't matter how it goes in as long as it does, and Aurier's got to be happy with how he opened up his account with the Spurs. 

For news, stories, results and more, follow us:

- @CBSSportsSoccer - @RGonzalezCBS - Facebook

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

Show Comments Hide Comments
Around the Web Promoted by Taboola
Our Latest Stories