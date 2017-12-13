WATCH: Tottenham scores unbelievable goal off a ball that wasn't even a shot
Aurier feels like a star after scoring a goal that will long be remembered
Tottenham took care of Brighton on Wednesday in the Premier League, winning 2-0 as Serge Aurier scored the winner. The Frenchman's goal, which came on 40 minutes, was actually meant to be a cross but it turned out to be a beautiful effort on frame. Take a look:
The passing before the goal was fantastic, but come on, we all know that was a cross and not a shot. Aurier takes the credit and will probably say he meant it, but let's not fib. It was a super nice goal, but if he tried to do it again, he probably wouldn't nail it.
I guess it doesn't matter how it goes in as long as it does, and Aurier's got to be happy with how he opened up his account with the Spurs.
