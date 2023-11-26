The Premier League is back in action on Sunday.

Who's Playing

Aston Villa @ Tottenham Hotspur

Current Records: Aston Villa 8-1-3, Tottenham Hotspur 8-2-2

Golazo Starting XI Newsletter Get your Soccer Fix from Around the Globe Your ultimate guide to the Beautiful Game as our experts take you beyond the pitch and around the globe with news that matters. I agree to receive the "Golazo Starting XI Newsletter" and marketing communications, updates, special offers (including partner offers), and other information from CBS Sports and the Paramount family of companies. By pressing sign up, I confirm that I have read and agree to the Terms of Use and acknowledge Paramount's Privacy Policy See All Newsletters Please check the opt-in box to acknowledge that you would like to subscribe. Thanks for signing up! Keep an eye on your inbox. Sorry! There was an error processing your subscription.

How To Watch

When: Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET

Sunday, November 26, 2023 at 9 a.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium TV: USA Network

USA Network Follow: CBS Sports App

What to Know

Don't miss CBS Sports Golazo Network's Morning Footy, now in podcast form! Our crew brings you all the news, views, highlights and laughs you need to follow the Beautiful Game in every corner of the globe, every Monday-Friday all year long.

Aston Villa will head out on the road to face off against Tottenham Hotspur at 9:00 a.m. ET on Sunday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. Tottenham took a loss in their last contest and will be looking to turn the tables on Aston Villa, who comes in off a win.

Aston Villa faced off against Fulham for the first time this season, and Aston Villa walked away the winners. They walked away with a 3-1 win over Fulham last Sunday. Fulham got a bit of extra help from Aston Villa's Antonee Robinson, who scored in his own goal at minute 27.

Meanwhile, the odds may have favored Tottenham last Saturday, but the final result did not. They fell just short of Wolverhampton by a score of 2-1. Tottenham has been going strong on the season, but this is now their second defeat in a row.

Aston Villa has yet to lose a game at home this season, leaving them with a 8-1-3 record. Those good results were due in large part to their offensive dominance across that stretch, as they averaged 3.8 goals per game. As for Tottenham, their loss dropped their record down to 8-2-2.

Aston Villa beat Tottenham by a goal when the teams last played back in May, winning 2-1. The rematch might be a little tougher for Aston Villa since the team won't have the home-pitch advantage this time around. We'll see if the change in venue makes a difference.

Odds

Tottenham Hotspur is the favorite in this one, according to the latest English Premier League odds, being +128 to win.

The over/under is set at 3.5 goals.

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur has won 5 out of their last 8 games against Aston Villa.