The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.

Who's Playing

Wolverhampton @ Tottenham Hotspur

Current Records: Wolverhampton 0-1-1; Tottenham Hotspur 1-0-1

Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for 1 month with promo code ITALY.

What to Know

Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Tottenham winning the first 1-0 on the road and Wolverhampton taking the second 2-0.

On Sunday, Spurs and Chelsea ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.

Meanwhile, Wolverhampton and Fulham tied 0-0, good for one point each.

The ties rounded out Tottenham's record to 1-0-1 and Wolverhampton's to 0-1-1. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.

Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.

How To Watch

Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton

Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET

Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium

Tottenham Hotspur Stadium Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)

Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.) Caesars Sportsbook odds: Spurs -260; Draw +375; Wolves +750

Series History

Tottenham Hotspur have won four out of their last eight games against Wolverhampton.