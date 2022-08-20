The Premier League is back in action on Saturday.
Who's Playing
- Wolverhampton @ Tottenham Hotspur
- Current Records: Wolverhampton 0-1-1; Tottenham Hotspur 1-0-1
Paramount+ is the only place to watch every minute of every Serie A match this season, not to mention select games in Italian. Sign up now with offer code ITALY to get a special one month free trial. A subscription also gives you access to other sports content including every UEFA Champions League and Europa League match, the NFL on CBS, and countless movies and shows. Get it all free for 1 month with promo code ITALY.
What to Know
Tottenham Hotspur and Wolverhampton are meeting up for their first leg of the season at 7:30 a.m. ET on Saturday at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium. The teams split their matchups last year, with Tottenham winning the first 1-0 on the road and Wolverhampton taking the second 2-0.
On Sunday, Spurs and Chelsea ended up with a point apiece after a 2-2 draw.
Meanwhile, Wolverhampton and Fulham tied 0-0, good for one point each.
The ties rounded out Tottenham's record to 1-0-1 and Wolverhampton's to 0-1-1. Three points is up for grabs, so we'll see if either team can snatch them up this time.
Craving even more coverage of the world's game? Listen below and follow ¡Qué Golazo! A Daily CBS Soccer Podcast where we take you beyond the pitch and around the globe for commentary, previews, recaps and more.
How To Watch
- Who: Tottenham Hotspur vs. Wolverhampton
- When: Saturday at 7:30 a.m. ET
- Where: Tottenham Hotspur Stadium
- Online streaming: Catch select Premier League matches on fuboTV (Try for free. Regional restrictions may apply.)
- Caesars Sportsbook odds: Spurs -260; Draw +375; Wolves +750
Series History
Tottenham Hotspur have won four out of their last eight games against Wolverhampton.
- Feb 13, 2022 - Wolverhampton 2 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 0
- Aug 22, 2021 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Wolverhampton 0
- May 16, 2021 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Wolverhampton 0
- Dec 27, 2020 - Tottenham Hotspur 1 vs. Wolverhampton 1
- Mar 01, 2020 - Wolverhampton 3 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 2
- Dec 15, 2019 - Tottenham Hotspur 2 vs. Wolverhampton 1
- Dec 29, 2018 - Wolverhampton 3 vs. Tottenham Hotspur 1
- Nov 03, 2018 - Tottenham Hotspur 3 vs. Wolverhampton 2