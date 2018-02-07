WATCH: U.S. defender Miazga fined in Netherlands for grabbing opponent's crotch
The USMNT defender must have though this was a way to throw his opponent off
U.S. men's national team defender Matt Miazga has been fined by Dutch club Vitesse for a crotch grab on Heerenveen's Denzel Dumfries. The American defender, at Vitesse on loan from Chelsea, got a handful in a match at the end of January, with the punishment coming down on Wednesday.
Here's the grab:
What are you doing?
Don't need VAR to see that one was clear as day. A strange tactic to throw off the opponent for sure. Obviously, there is no place for something like that in any sport, and more than a fine would have probably done justice.
