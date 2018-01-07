Arsenal eliminated from FA Cup thanks to two goals from USMNT defender Eric Lichaj

The American scored a brace as Nottingham Forest defeated Arsenal 4-2 in the third round of the FA Cup

A big upset in the FA Cup arrived on Sunday when title holders Arsenal were knocked out by Nottingham Forest in the third round. American defender Eric Lichaj stole the show, scoring twice for the underdogs, with his second goal serving as the best goal of his career. Look at this upper-90 golazo during the Forest's 4-2 win over Arsene Wenger's squad:

Goodness gracious. Nobody is stopping that one, and David Ospina had zero chance. A massive upset for Nottingham, and a massive moment that Lichaj will never forget.

CBS Sports Writer

Roger Gonzalez is an award-winning writer based in Virginia that has covered pro soccer from Europe's top clubs to Argentina's first division. Roger started out his pro soccer writing career with Goal.com... Full Bio

