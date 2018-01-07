Arsenal eliminated from FA Cup thanks to two goals from USMNT defender Eric Lichaj

A big upset in the FA Cup arrived on Sunday when title holders Arsenal were knocked out by Nottingham Forest in the third round. American defender Eric Lichaj stole the show, scoring twice for the underdogs, with his second goal serving as the best goal of his career. Look at this upper-90 golazo during the Forest's 4-2 win over Arsene Wenger's squad:

👀 Where did THAT come from, Eric Lichaj?! https://t.co/uxEr55dJGU — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) January 7, 2018

Goodness gracious. Nobody is stopping that one, and David Ospina had zero chance. A massive upset for Nottingham, and a massive moment that Lichaj will never forget.