Arsenal eliminated from FA Cup thanks to two goals from USMNT defender Eric Lichaj
The American scored a brace as Nottingham Forest defeated Arsenal 4-2 in the third round of the FA Cup
A big upset in the FA Cup arrived on Sunday when title holders Arsenal were knocked out by Nottingham Forest in the third round. American defender Eric Lichaj stole the show, scoring twice for the underdogs, with his second goal serving as the best goal of his career. Look at this upper-90 golazo during the Forest's 4-2 win over Arsene Wenger's squad:
Goodness gracious. Nobody is stopping that one, and David Ospina had zero chance. A massive upset for Nottingham, and a massive moment that Lichaj will never forget.
