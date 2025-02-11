USMNT midfielder Weston McKennie scored a stunning goal in the first half of the UEFA Champions League's knockout between Juventus and PSV at the Allianz Stadium in Turin, with the American international opening the score at the minute 34 of the first leg. McKennie scored his fifth goal of the season, after scoring two in the Champions League's league phase and two in the Italian Serie A.

McKennie became the fifth American player to score a goal in the knockout stages, after Christian Pulisic, Tyler Adams, Jermaine Jones and DaMarcus Beasley.

McKennie is having a strong season at Juventus, as he managed to get into the starting eleven regularly under Thiago Motta, playing in multiple positions as midfielder, winger and also as a left-back recently. The American player played a total of 28 games so far in all competitions, scoring five and provided also three assists to his teammates up to now.

The winner of the tie between Juventus and PSV (the second leg will take place on February 19) will face either Inter or Arsenal in the Round of 16 of the tournament.