You can make the argument that Christian Pulisic is having the best season ever for an American abroad in Europe's top five leagues, and Saturday was further proof of why. The Pennsylvania native, with at least 11 games to go this season, has matched his goal total from his impressive first season at Milan, finding the back of the net against Como. His goal, which came in the 53rd minute, sparked the comeback for the Rossoneri, who won 2-1 after being down 1-0.

Pulisic started the match, as he has most of the time this season, and found his way into the box off a clever ball from Tijjani Reijnders. Infiltrating that left side of the box, it looked like an angle where any coach would want the player to deliver a low ball in front of the goal, with Santiago Gimenez in the area. Pulisic had other ideas, using his first touch to rifle a shot into the far side of the goal. To make it more impressive, don't forget, Pulisic is right-footed, yet he put it away with his left foot, getting all the pace and accuracy on it that he could want.

Here's the goal:

That's back-to-back games now where Pulisic has sparked his team's comeback. On March 8, Milan trailed 2-0 at Lecce before an own goal made it 2-1. Pulisic got the equalizer five minutes later via a penalty and then scored the winning goal to make it 3-2 in the 81st minute. The win lifts Milan into seventh place, five points behind the top four.

After the upcoming international break, Milan will face one of the Serie A favorites in Napoli on March 30. You can watch all the Serie A action on Paramount+.

During the international break, the United States will face Panama on Thursday in the Concacaf Nations League, with either the final or third-place game against Canada or Mexico next Sunday. You can also see those matches live on Paramount+.

And if that's not enough for you, don't miss the Paramount+ docuseries, Pulisic, with five episodes now streaming.