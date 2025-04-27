Christian Pulisic scored the opening goal for AC Milan in Sunday's match against Venezia just a few days after winning 3-0 in the Derby della Madonnina in the Coppa Italia semifinal second leg against Inter. Pulisic, who joined AC Milan in the summer of 2023, has now scored his 16th goal with AC Milan during the 2024-25 season with the Rossoneri, marking what's already his best season of his career in terms of goals scored. The U.S. international scored 15 goals in all competitions in his first year at the club, but was able to surpass that in his second season at the club despite the disappointing season of the team, now coached by Portuguese manager Sergio Conceicao.

Here's the goal from the 2-0 win:

Up to now, Pulisic scored 10 Serie A goals, including the one against Venezia, four in the UEFA Champions League league phase and two scored in the Supercoppa Italiana back in January. The American winger also became the first player to score more than 15 goals in all competitions in each of his first two seasons with AC Milan since Zlatan Ibrahimovic in the 2010-11 season and in the 2011-12 season.

Pulisic was able to convert the assist provided by his teammate Youssouf Fofana in the fifth minute of the first half as he was found in front of the former Inter goalkeeper Ionit Radu. AC Milan's strong start of the match showed a different attitude than in recent weeks, also after the exciting 3-0 win against Inter of Wednesday, proving the Rossoneri have the quality to win their second trophy of the season after the Supercoppa Italiana as they will face Bologna in the Coppa Italia final on May 14.