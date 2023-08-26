Christian Pulisic is having a dream start of his new chapter in the Serie A with AC Milan, as the USMNT winger scored his second goal with the Rossoneri in as many matches when the club hosted Torino. Pulisic, after scoring against Bologna on his official debut in the Italian league, repeated himself in his first start at San Siro. Pulisic played both games as a starter and as a right winger, alongside Rafael Leao and Olivier Giroud.

Pulisic scored a really nice goal against Torino on Saturday, as the American international drove through the middle of the pitch with the ball and found former Chelsea teammate Ruben Loftus-Cheek. The Englishman got into the box and played it across goal, where Pulisic was waiting to tap in after Giroud failed to touch the ball.

After scoring 26 goals scored and netting 21 assists in his 145 appearances for Chelsea, Pulisic moved to AC Milan over the summer, after the Italian side paid around €22 million to sign the USMNT star.