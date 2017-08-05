WATCH: USMNT star Pulisic scores slick opener for Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich
Another highlight from the young American superstar
Christian Pulisic is already in midseason form. The Borussia Dortmund young star opened up the scoring on Saturday in the German Super Cup, putting one past Bayern Munich on a goal that also showed off the young American's defending ability. He stole the ball from Javi Martinez as the back and finished expertly.
Take a look:
That's just so good. A classy finish low past the goalkeeper, but how about being alert to steal the ball from a top defender? This kid continues to deliver.
