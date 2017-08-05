WATCH: USMNT star Pulisic scores slick opener for Dortmund vs. Bayern Munich

Christian Pulisic is already in midseason form. The Borussia Dortmund young star opened up the scoring on Saturday in the German Super Cup, putting one past Bayern Munich on a goal that also showed off the young American's defending ability. He stole the ball from Javi Martinez as the back and finished expertly.

Take a look:

Cool as you like! Pulisic steals the ball from Javi Martinez and puts Dortmund in the lead. #Supercup @cpulisic_10 https://t.co/L7YCxf1qS8 — FOX Soccer (@FOXSoccer) August 5, 2017

That's just so good. A classy finish low past the goalkeeper, but how about being alert to steal the ball from a top defender? This kid continues to deliver.